Hydropower Allocation Could Lead to New Jobs, Investments by Battery Developer in Jamestown Area

A hydropower allocation should help portable lithium-ion battery developer, Electrovaya, expand and create 100 jobs in the Greater Jamestown area.

The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees approved Tuesday a more than 1.5-megawatt low-cost hydropower allocation to Jamestown under the Power Authority’s Industrial Economic Development program.

Electrovaya is planning a 135,000 square-foot expansion project to operate lithium-ion cell manufacturing and battery module assembly equipment. According to the Jamestown Post-Journal, that expansion is expected to be happening at the former Acu-Rite Building at 1 Precision Way in the town of Ellicott.

The press release sent by Governor Kathy Hochul‘s office said the hydropower allocation approved at the board meeting will support this expansion, spurring approximately $40 million in capital investments and creating 100 green jobs in the region