Ice Fishers Reminded To Be Safe With Weather Changes

Anglers looking to head out for some ice fishing are reminded to be safe, especially with the weather changes coming up this week.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “While 2023 was the warmest year on record and the start of the current winter season has been fairly mild, as temperatures drop conditions are improving for activities like ice fishing. However, even as it gets colder, wintertime anglers need to exercise extreme caution and always put safety first when heading out onto the ice for fishing.”

Before leaving shore, ice anglers are advised to check the thickness of ice. Four inches of solid, clear ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot. However, ice thickness can vary between waterbodies and even within the same waterbody, increasing the need to ensure thickness.

Anglers should be particularly cautious of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice from forming. Checking the ice can easily be done with an auger or spud bar at various spots. Local bait and tackle shops are a great source for finding out where there is safe ice and what anglers are catching. In addition, fishing with family and friends is also encouraged for safety.

Those interested in trying ice fishing for the first time should mark the weekend of February 17 and 18 on their calendars. As a designated free freshwater fishing weekend, the need for a freshwater fishing license is waived during these days.