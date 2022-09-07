Infinity Holding Auditions for Youth Ensembles

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is holding auditions for kids who want to be part of an ensemble.

Infinity Artistic Director Jamie Lee Bonfiglio-Davis said the audition dates are Monday, September 12 and Tuesday, September 13 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Infinity Center located at 301 East Second Street.

She said part of the audition process is to find students for existing Infinity ensembles and to also find out ideas for new groups, “What are these teenagers practicing at home in their garage or in their bedroom? What do they want to play? Do they want to do Led Zeppelin, or do they want to do The Beatles? Or, I have someone who wants to do Motown, it is on his radar to do Motown. So, we decided to hold auditions to find out where students’ levels are, but also what they want to do.”

Bonfiglio-Davis said the auditions are open to current and new students. The new ensembles will begin rehearsals the week of September 19.

She said students should come prepared with one to two songs in the genre or style of the group they’d like to audition for, “If you were really interested in being part of a Motown group, learn a Motown song. Go ahead and find yourself a song by The Temptations, or The Supremes, or maybe something off the beaten path, but you really like it, something in that genre that you like. And come in and sing it, or play it based on your instrument, or maybe you want to do more than one thing, like we have students who play guitar but they also play the trumpet.”

People are asked to contact the Infinity Center at 716-664-0991 or email info@infinityperformingarts.org to let them know if their child will be attending auditions.