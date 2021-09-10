[LISTEN] Infinity Holding Local Music Showcase and Art Market on Saturday

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts will host their Annual Local Music Showcase and Art Market tomorrow from 12pm to 8pm at Basil and Bones in Frewsburg.

Infinity is combining their two largest fundraising events into an outdoor, single-location fundraising event that will feature food, live music, art and craft vendors, performance artists, classes for community members, and other family-friendly activities. Both fundraisers had to be cancelled in 2020.

All event proceeds make music and arts instruction for area children and teens possible at the Infinity Center. Despite COVID-19 and subsequent shutdowns, Infinity was able to provide more than 8,000 private lessons to area students, as well as more than 25 virtual performance opportunities to area youth last year.

Tickets are $15 on event day for adults, and all children will be admitted free with adult accompaniment.

The full schedule of events is available at infinityperformingarts.org.