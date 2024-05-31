Infinity Student Artist Showcase Opens at Pearl City Clay House Saturday

An artist showcase by Infinity Visual and Performing Arts students will open at Pearl City Clay House this Saturday.

The showcase will run until Sunday, June 30.

The opening reception will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. This free event welcomes all members of the public to experience an evening filled with artistic inspiration. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with some of Infinity’s talented students and art instructors while enjoying light refreshments.

The juried show will span a diverse range of mediums including sculpture, acrylic, illustration, photography, and more.

Infinity Development Coordinator and Art Instructor Ashley Pickering shared, “Infinity’s art program has grown so much in the seven years I have been with the organization. I feel so fortunate to work with these young artists by helping them to develop their skills and passion. They are so inspiring and I can’t wait to share and celebrate all of their hard work with our community.”

To learn more about the artist showcase and about Infinity, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org