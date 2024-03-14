Initial 2024-25 Jamestown Public Schools Budget Has No Tax Levy Increase

The initial 2024-25 Jamestown Public Schools District Budget has no increase in the tax levy.

District Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations Brittnay Spry presented the preliminary budget to the Jamestown School Board Tuesday night.

She said Foundation Aid from the state is increasing $2.3 million with overall revenues increasing $2.9 million.

Spry said the proposed budget is balanced with expenditures coming in at $104,460,342.

A capital outlay is planned that includes replacing two lifts at the bus garage and possibly funds for continued “Red Raider” mascot and nickname replacement.

While the past two years saw 81 positions added to the district, there are no new general fund positions proposed for 2024-25.

Spry said five new buses will be purchased with one of them being a zero emission bus. She said 18 buses will be traded in to offset the extra cost for the zero emission bus.

Potential propositions for the Tuesday, May 21 budget vote include the $104.4 million budget and a potential reserve proposition.

The Jamestown School Board will likely vote on the spending plan and other possible propositions by April.