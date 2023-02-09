Inmate Education Program With JCC Aims to Decrease Recidivism

Inmates at the Collins Correctional facility will now have the ability to obtain a college degree through Jamestown Community College.

A Second Chance Pell Experiment grant through the the U.S. Department of Education is making the program possible.

The expansion of the grant program brought the number of schools participating in the project nationally to 200, with an ultimate goal of enhancing public safety, strengthening communities and the economy, by preparing incarcerated individuals to be more resilient upon their return into the community.

Studies show providing education in prison reduces the likelihood an individual will become a repeat offender. A 2018 study by the Rand Corporation found that for every dollar spent in correctional education programs, four to five dollars are saved on three-year reincarceration costs.

JCC will offer three programs initially that include the Language, Literature & Writing degree, the Social Sciences degree, and the Healthcare Studies certificate.

The program was officially launched for the current spring 2023 semester. According to JCC Prison Education Coordinator Robin Gabel, nearly 50 potential students were initially interested in the program.

The program is supported by SUNY and is aligned with SUNY’s vision to work with all 64 member campuses, the New York state prison education community, and the New York State government to ensure equitable access to higher education in all of New York’s state prisons and support justice-involved individuals in their academic and professional endeavors during their incarceration and after release.