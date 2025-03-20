Instructor Exhibition at Pearl City Clay House Opens Sunday

A Pearl City Clay House Instructor Exhibition will open this Sunday in downtown Jamestown.

The exhibition will feature stunning ceramics to contemporary crafts. Visitors will get an exclusive look at original works created by the artists who bring creativity to life in our classes. There also will be sneak peek at sample projects from upcoming workshops.

Participating artists include: Aleida Foulk, Ashley Snyder, Becca, Darcie McLachlan, Debbie Penley, Debra Eck, Emily Cline, JJ Moore, Patty D’Angelo, Patti Kramer, Sarah Brown-Millspaw, and Tera Myers.

Infinity’s Executive Director, Shane Hawkins, says, “Pearl City Clay House has become a thriving art hub for visitors and local artists. I’m always amazed to see the work being produced and the community that has been built. Deb and her team and the studio members create a welcoming, inspiring experience for everyone who enters. We are so happy to be able to showcase our talented instructors in this art exhibit!”

The Opening Reception will take place from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 23. This is free event.

Learn more about the artists involved in this exhibition by visiting www.pearlcityclayhouse.org.