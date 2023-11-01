International Online Art Collective Debuts Exhibition at Pearl City Clay House on Nov. 3

International Online Art Collective will debut its live art exhibition at Jamestown’s Pearl City Clay House on November 3.

The 14 members of International Online Art Collective are presenting “Chain Reaction”: a 100-piece art installation.

The exhibition will open to the public on November 3, between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. and be on display through December 30.

The public is invited to meet the artists who will be in town for the show’s opening weekend and participate in free art events and workshops over the course of the exhibition.

Pearl City Clay House Curator and Program Director Deb Eck said this is the first gallery in North America to host the show as it starts its global tour.

Up until recently, the IOAC’s activities have been entirely online. Its 14 members have been working on the “Chain Reaction” project for over two years. Founded in Spring 2020, the IOAC artists reside in eight different countries.

To find out more about Chain Reaction, visit https://ioac.art/chain-reaction