Investigation Continues Into Amish Buggy Accident Involving Sheriff’s Patrol Car

The investigation into an accident involving a Sheriff’s patrol car and an Amish buggy is continuing.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said the five people in the buggy were released from UPMC Chautauqua and are home recovering from their injuries.

Deputy Dylan Pratt had hit the buggy with his patrol car on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the town of Chautauqua just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said the buggy met all the New York State requirements for a slow-moving vehicle being drawn by an animal. The buggy displayed a slow-moving vehicle emblem on the rear, had two lit lanterns with red lens at least four-inches in diameter near the edge of the buggy, and at least 72-inches of high quality white reflective tape.

The investigation is continuing.