James Prendergast Library’s Half-Off Book Sale Runs March 2-4

The James Prendergast Library‘s quarterly half-off book sale starts today.

The event will run during regular library hours today through Saturday, March 4.

All books are half off during the quarterly sale with adult hardcovers being priced at $1.00, adult paperbacks at $.50, and all children’s books are $.50. Paper bags can be filled with books for just $10.00.

The library is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call the Information Desk at (716) 484-7135 ext. 226 or visit prendergastlibrary.org

