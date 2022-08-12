WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Airport Receives Over $1.3 Million in Federal Funding

Jamestown Airport Receives Over $1.3 Million in Federal Funding

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Airport

The Chautauqua County Airport in Jamestown is receiving over $1.3 million in Federal funding.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding was allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP). That program was bolstered by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be used to conduct repairs and enhance airfield safety.

The Jamestown Airport will receive $311,228 to acquire snow removal equipment and $1,021,500 to install perimeter fencing.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.