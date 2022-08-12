Jamestown Airport Receives Over $1.3 Million in Federal Funding

The Chautauqua County Airport in Jamestown is receiving over $1.3 million in Federal funding.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding was allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP). That program was bolstered by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be used to conduct repairs and enhance airfield safety.

The Jamestown Airport will receive $311,228 to acquire snow removal equipment and $1,021,500 to install perimeter fencing.