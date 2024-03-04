Jamestown Airport To Hold Two-Day Solar Eclipse Event

The Jamestown Airport will hold a two-day event as part of the solar eclipse on April 8.

The “Fly-by-Night” event will start at 7:00 a.m. each morning of Sunday, April 7 and Monday, April 8 with a pancake breakfast.

Dozens of vendors, including food trucks, will be at the airport along with a disc jockey both day.

On Sunday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m., a special dedication ceremony will honor Joseph Minarovich, a stalwart in aviation whose legacy continues to inspire younger generations. The ceremony will pay homage to his enduring commitment and passion for aviation.

On April 8, the Great Lakes Flight Center will offer rides to experience the eclipse from the sky.

Chautauqua County is situated in the solar eclipse’s path of totality. The partial eclipse will begin at 2:04 p.m., reaching totality at 3:20 p.m., and concluding at 4:32 p.m.

For more details and event updates, visit chqgov.com/eclipse.