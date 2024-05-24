Jamestown BPU Customer Service Closed On Memorial Day, Garbage Collection Postponed To Tuesday

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ Customer Service Office will be closed on Monday, May 27, in recognition of Memorial Day.

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday, with regular Monday solid waste collection postponed to Tuesday, May 28. The Tuesday collection will be moved to Wednesday, Wednesday to Thursday, Thursday to Friday, and Friday to Saturday, June 1.

The Yard Waste Site will be open for its regular 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25 hours, even though Monday is a holiday. However, the Site will be closed on Saturday, June 1 to allow garbage and recycling employees to collect on that day.

Scheduled yard waste bag collection will be collected as usual on Tuesday, May 28.

Customers who need to pay bills after-hours are reminded that online payments may be made by credit card, debit card and e-check at www.jamestownbpu.com. Telephone payments may be made by calling 661-1660, ext. 3, with credit card or debit card.

Customers may also leave checks or money orders in drop-off boxes located in the BPU Parking Lot across from the Customer Service Office, 92 Steele Street, outside City Hall on Tracy Plaza and in the Jamestown Police Department vestibule. Payments left after hours should only be made by check or money order with identification on the payment.

For reports of trouble in all BPU Divisions, all hours, customers may call 716-661-1640. During regular business hours, such calls may be made to Customer Service at 716-661-1660.

BPU Customer Service will reopen at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28.