Jamestown Business College Announces Plans To Close

Jamestown Business College has announced its plans to close.

In an online statement, JBC said the decision was made based on “the college’s size and the expanding government regulations.” The college has been in operation since 1886.

The statement said the college will stop enrolling new students while continuing to provide the coursework and graduation requirements for all currently enrolled students. In addition, Admissions will be reaching out to all applicants to assist them with other college options.

JBC said the closure plans are pending approval by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

