Jamestown City Council to Vote on $8 million Economic Development Initiatives, Feral Cat Program

Jamestown City Council will vote on $8 million of economic development initiatives funded by American Rescue Plan monies.

The 17 resolutions fund a host of programs including business building and infrastructure improvements; marketing programs, an equipment and machinery upgrade program; workforce development programs, downtown programming fund, and a restaurant and retail program.

Council had previously discussed these programs at a special work session held in March at the Robert H. Jackson Center.

Council also will vote a second time to request home rule legislation from the state to put speed zone cameras in school zones.

Council’s previous request to the state in 2021 did not make it through committee in the State Legislature last year, so the city must make the request again during the new legislative session.

Council also will vote to enact an ordinance to establish a Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return (TNVR) program for feral cats in the city in addition to voting to contract with the Chautauqua County Humane Society for $5,000 to run that program.

A resolution to purchase 12 mobile data terminals for $40,000 for police vehicles and to purchase 75 service duty pistols for $9,643 using American Rescue Plan funds will be considered as well.

A work session will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Fourth Floor Police Training Room with the full voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed as well.