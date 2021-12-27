Jamestown City Council to Vote on Fire Fighter Union Contract, American Rescue Plan Funded Projects

Jamestown City Council will vote on a new contract with the Fire Department’s Union tonight.

The new contract includes hiring four additional firefighters, along with adding a second ambulance. It also includes wage increases of 2.5% for years 2021 through 2023, followed by a 2.75% increase in 2024. While there are percentage increases to the City’s health insurance plan, the contract ends lifetime health insurance for all newly hired firefighters.

Council also will vote to accept a contract with the JCAA union which represents employees in the Department of Public Works, Assessor’s Office, and Comptroller’s Office. That contract would run from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025. The contract also represents employees who work for the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency, but the JURA Board still needs to approve that portion of the contract.

Several resolutions related to American Rescue Plan funds will be considered tonight.

One resolution would approve using lost revenue monies to purchase four new police cars for $160,000 while the other would use $277,750 from the Water, Sewer and Broadband funds category to fund phase one of the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Chadakoin River Stabilization Project. That project would involve the CWC removing debris and clearing trees out of the lower Chadakoin River.

Council also will vote on a resolution that adopts the master plan for the use of American Rescue Plan funds.

A City Council work session will be held at 6:30pm tonight ahead of a public hearing at 7pm on three CDBG CARES Act funded projects before the voting session at 7:30pm.