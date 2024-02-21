Jamestown Fire Department Saw Dip In Calls For Service in 2023

The Jamestown Fire Department saw a dip in calls for service in 2023 compared with the previous year.

According to the City of Jamestown Public Safety Annual report, the Jamestown Fire Department responded to a total of 8,083 calls for service last year, compared with 8,313 in 2022. However, the number of calls was still up from 7,775 in 2021

Fire crews responded to 63 fires in 2023 compared with 61 in 2022 and 74 in 2021.

JFD responded to 6,124 Emergency Medical Service, or EMS, related incidents in 2023. This includes 1,058 ambulance transports, 63 motor vehicle accidents, and 138 lift assists.

Ambulance transports were down from the previous two years with JFD responding to 1,298 in 2022 and 1,130 in 2021.

JFD had 2,658 ALSTAR out of service calls, which was down from 2,746 in 2022, and up from 2,461 in 2021.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon said that in 2023, the department implemented a new three phase EMT training program. This program includes skills verification, documentation, emergency vehicle operation, and even skills to assist higher level EMS providers.

Coon said goals for 2024 include:

– Continuing to expand Fire Prevention and Life Safety Services throughout the community;

– Provide better transparency and availability through social media platforms

– Continue working with local agencies to provide the best services to the community with an attempt to not duplicate said services

– Continue Expansion of Partnerships County wide by sharing resources to provide education to not only city residents, but anyone who desires it

– Work with JFD Municipal Training Officer to provide improved training opportunities and additional code enforcement to the citizens of Jamestown, NY