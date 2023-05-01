WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Fire Investigating House Fire at Willard, Allen Streets

House fire at Allen and Willard Streets (Video Still from Jamestown Fire Department)

The Jamestown Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire in the east side.

Fire crews responded to Willard and Allen Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday night to a house fire.

There were no reported victims or injuries.

