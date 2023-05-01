Jamestown Fire Investigating House Fire at Willard, Allen Streets

The Jamestown Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire in the east side.
Fire crews responded to Willard and Allen Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday night to a house fire.
There were no reported victims or injuries.
