WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown High School Commencement Tonight

Jamestown High School Commencement Tonight

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian Jacob Smeraldo, Salutatorian Mercedes Johnson

Jamestown High School‘s Commencement ceremony will take place tonight.

Around 280 seniors will graduate at the ceremony being held at 7:00 p.m. at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater.

This year’s valedictorian is Jacob Smeraldo with Mercedes Johnson being recognized as the salutatorian of the Class of 2023.

Smeraldo will attend St. Bonaventure University to study biochemistry.

Johnson will attend Penn State Behrend with the hopes of becoming a veterinarian.

1973 JHS Graduate Chuck DeAngelo will deliver the keynote address. DeAngelo serves as partner in the local law firm, Fessenden Laumer & DeAngelo.

The Commencement ceremony will be live streamed at jpsny.org/graduation. For questions about graduation, please contact Jamestown High School at (716) 483-3470.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.