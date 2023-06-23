Jamestown High School Commencement Tonight

Jamestown High School‘s Commencement ceremony will take place tonight.

Around 280 seniors will graduate at the ceremony being held at 7:00 p.m. at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater.

This year’s valedictorian is Jacob Smeraldo with Mercedes Johnson being recognized as the salutatorian of the Class of 2023.

Smeraldo will attend St. Bonaventure University to study biochemistry.

Johnson will attend Penn State Behrend with the hopes of becoming a veterinarian.

1973 JHS Graduate Chuck DeAngelo will deliver the keynote address. DeAngelo serves as partner in the local law firm, Fessenden Laumer & DeAngelo.

The Commencement ceremony will be live streamed at jpsny.org/graduation. For questions about graduation, please contact Jamestown High School at (716) 483-3470.