The Jamestown High School Orchestras will present their Spring Concert tonight.

The performance will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the High School Auditorium.

It will feature the JHS symphonic, chamber, and concert full orchestras under the direction of Katie Derrenbacher.

Highlights of the concert include Ashokan Farewell, the Finale movement of Britten’s Simple Symphony, Slavonic Dance No. 3, and Thunder & Lightning Polka, among others.

The concert is free and open to the public.