Jamestown Holiday Parade Permit Approved, Fireworks On Hold

Jamestown City Council‘s Public Safety Committee partially approved the special event permit for the Jamestown Holiday Parade.

The parade portion of the event has been given the okay, but the fireworks portion is waiting on the receipt of insurance as well as discussions on whether fireworks can be set off from the Spring Street ramp due to construction project issues on the top deck.

The parade is scheduled for 6pm, Saturday, December 4th and is being co-sponsored by the City of Jamestown and Collaborative Children’s Solutions.

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation will vote on Wednesday on approving an allocation of funds for Downtown Programming for that event.