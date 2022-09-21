Jamestown Man Charged in Drive-By Shooting Death

A Jamestown man has been charged in the drive-by shooting death of Jesus Batista-Perez on August 19 on Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 22-year old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on a five-count indictment in Chautauqua County Court. Judge David Foley set bail at $1 million cash or $2 million property bond.

Roldan-Pantojas has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.

He is due back in court on October 24 for a Discovery Conference.