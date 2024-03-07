Jamestown Man Facing Multiple Hate Crime Charges

A Jamestown man is facing multiple hate crime charges after pretending to be a police officer while attacking a person by the Chadakoin River early Tuesday evening.

Jamestown Police report a young man was fishing on the Chadakoin River near North Main Street when 30-year old Christopher Conklin approached him, calling him an immigrant.

The victim told police Conklin claimed he was a police officer, that the victim had a warrant, and yelled at the victim to get on the ground. Conklin then allegedly tackled the victim and then told the young man he wanted to fight him. When the victim called 911, Conklin charged at him again, injuring the victim. Police say Conklin threw the victim’s cell phone in the river. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Police found Conklin a short time later on the north side of the city and the victim was able to provide a positive identification.

Conklin is charged with 3rd Degree Robbery- Hate Crime, 3rd Degree Assault- Hate Crime, 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief- Hate Crime, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief-Hate Crime, 1st Degree Criminal Impersonation and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He is in the City Jail pending arraignment.