Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Federal Court

A Jamestown man has pled guilty to drug charges that could carry a sentence of life in prison and $10 million fine.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced 37-year old Richard Philbrick made the plea before U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more fentanyl.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison with a maximum of life and $10,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti stated that Philbrick bought and sold heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine for profit and his own use, and utilized Facebook for his drug trafficking activities. Philbrick used and maintained residences on Newland Avenue in Jamestown for drug trafficking.

He will be sentenced October 2, 2023.