Jamestown Municipal Band Set to Perform Three Concerts at Allen Park Bandshell

The Jamestown Municipal Band will be hold a series of three concerts at the Goranson Bandshell in Allen Park starting this Wednesday. Municipal Band Director Rick Lundquist said they’re happy to be back especially after having to cancel the 2020 concert season due to the Pandemic, which was the first time they’ve canceled since 1954.

He said the band will be performing a variety of music, “And each program that will cover things that we have covered before. Different themes like music for children, music for other special events such as patriotic music, Broadway shows, some jazz. And we’re going to do kind of a mix of each genre shall we say.”

Lundquist said many groups across the country are doing similar hour long programs outdoors, “And the idea is, yes, people can mingle. If you are fully vaccinated you don’t have to wear a mask unless you want to. And I’m sure there will be people there with masks and people there without masks. And so it’s what people want to do to be comfortable, to be together, yet try to space out a little bit on the hill overlooking the bandshell.”

Lundquist added the Allen Park Women’s Club should be at the July 28th and August 4th concerts selling refreshments that benefit Allen Park.

The Municipal Band concert on Wednesday starts at 7pm and is free and open to the public.