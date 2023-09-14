Jamestown Out of Darkness Walk Set for Saturday, September 16

The annual Jamestown Out of the Darkness Community Walk will take place this Saturday at Jackson-Taylor Park.

The Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County is hosting the event which will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States and the 11th leading cause of death in New York State.

The gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFPS) education, research, and survivor support programs. In addition to raising awareness and funds to fight suicide, the walks give those who attend a chance to connect with others and know they are not alone, whether they walk in memory or, in support of a loved one, or in honor of their own mental health journey.

To donate or join this event, visit preventsuicidechq.com.

To learn more about suicide prevention and awareness in Chautauqua County, visit preventsuicidechq.com.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.