Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Sales of City-Owned Parcels

The Jamestown Planning Commission has finally approved the sale of two city-owned parcels.

The Commission, lacking a quorum at its meetings in January and February, was unable to take action until this month.

The two parcels include property on Crescent Street that originally was going to be used for the Department of Public Works‘ Central Garage with the other parcel being a vacant lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Crescent Street parcel received a bid for $25,000 from Falcon Conveyor owner Scott Clark, who owns the building on the adjacent property. Clark plans to use the lot for access to his building, where Falcon Conveyor is located.

The parcel on Pennsylvania Avenue received a bid for $4,900 from Kim and Shane Collins, who have a house next door. The parcel is too small to meet code requirements for building on it.

The sale proposals must now be approved by Jamestown City Council and are expected to appear under new business at its voting session on March 27.