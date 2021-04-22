Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Site Plan for Riverwalk Skatepark

The Jamestown Planning Commission has accepted the environmental assessment and site plan for the future Riverwalk Skatepark. Grindline CEO and Lead Designer Micah Shapiro presented the plan for the skatepark to the Commission,

“The idea is to create a world-class skatepark based and located on the banks of the Chadakoin River at 117 Fairmount Avenue. We created a design that accommodates users of all ages and ability levels and skills. The design should accommodate both skateboarders as well as inline skaters.”

Shapiro said the site used to be a former factory, so elements of the old building will be incorporated into the design,

“Also there was a bridge that was taken down somewhere in Jamestown, but there are these grider pieces so we going to incorporate those into the design as well.”

Shapiro said community input was received from two public meetings that were held online due to the pandemic. The site plan shows two phases, with only phase one being planned for construction in this round of funding.

Construction is proposed to start in May with the grand opening of the park planned for August. The park cost is $550,000 and is being funding through grants from the SkatePark Project and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.