Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Site Plans for DPW Central Garage, Shawbucks

The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved the site plan for the City to continue moving forward with converting the former Hartley Buick property on Washington Street into a new DPW Central Garage.

A question had been raised whether the Planning Commission could approve the plan even though the city doesn’t own the property yet. Public Works Director Jeff Lehman said this has been done before, “We can make that a contingency of the approval that the city has ownership. Obviously, like I said it’s in the attorney’s hands, the deal has been reached, city council has approved it, it’s just a matter of the paperwork being signed.”

City Council had approved purchasing 1425 through 1505 Washington Street from Tim Shults for $400,000 at its June voting session.

The Planning Commission also approved the request from Shawbucks’ owner Kurt Johnson to purchase a city right-of-way at 212 West Second Street. This purchase will allow Johnson to build a 3-story balcony for outdoor seating for the restaurant.

The negative declaration and site plan also was approved for Lutheran Social Services Green Home project.

And the Planning Commission continued discussions on the Local Preservation Ordinance with plans to schedule a special meeting specifically to discuss LPO language and details.