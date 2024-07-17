Jamestown Planning Commission Gets Look at Proposed Parking Lot Project for TCC

The Jamestown Planning Commission got an initial look at a proposed project to add more parking for The Chautauqua Center.

Carmina Wood Design Civil Engineer Joe Palumbo introduced the project that would add a 28-space employee parking lot on Harrison Street near Foote Avenue, “What they’re proposing to do is create a pedestrian pathway across Briggs Street on the site of 25 Briggs Street to the (Yorkshire) alley. Clean the alley up to allow pedestrian access between the existing buildings down to 166 Harrison. They have control of this building here and the adjacent parking lot that’s there now. It’s important to note that parking lot does not go all the way to the corner.”

Palumbo said trees and other green space would be put in along the Harrison Street side of the lot. He said TCC also owns the buildings at 106 and 110 Harrison Street, which would be demolished to become more green space.

Commission member Greg Lindquist asked if Yorkshire Alley, which would be used as a lighted walkway to the parking lot, is still owned by the city. City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle replied that it might be a paper street.

Palumbo said he had spoke about that issue with Acting Public Works Director Mark Roetzer, “If it was, we’d have a separate permit with the city to be able to do work and considering it would be like a right of way to some degree, he didn’t see any issues with it at this point.”

The project will come back before the Planning Commission, possibly in August, for site plan approval.

Shadle also shared that the first public meeting on the City’s Comprehensive Plan will be held in September with the location still to be determined.