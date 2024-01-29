Jamestown Police Accepting Applications for 2024 Citizen Police Academy

The Jamestown Police Department is accepting applications for the 2024 Citizen Police Academy.

The Citizen Police Academy is scheduled to begin Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and will run for approximately 13 consecutive weeks. Classes will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 pm on Wednesdays in the Police Training Room in City Hall.

The Citizen Police Academy is open to adults with preference given to those who live or work within the City of Jamestown. Topics that will be covered include patrol investigations, criminal investigations, firearms, crime scene processing, domestic violence, and narcotics. Various special teams also will give presentations throughout the course. Class students will be given the opportunity to ride along on patrol with an officer prior to the completion of the academy.

Those who are interested should message the Jamestown Police Department on their Facebook page or text 716-640-0325 to receive the application link.

Applications will be accepted until February 1.