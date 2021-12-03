Jamestown Police Officers Named as Holiday Parade Grand Marshalls

The Jamestown Holiday Parade that takes place tomorrow will feature Jamestown Police Officers Mark Conklin and Jakki Martin-Ahlbin as Grand Marshalls.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said these two officers have been heroes in the department this year, “One rescuing a family from a burning fire, another providing CPR to a baby and we really want to support those individuals, those essential workers, who have gone throughout this Pandemic doing such incredible work.”

The parade, organized by Collaborative Children’s Solutions and the City of Jamestown, takes place tomorrow night on Third Street starting at 6:00pm. It will include a Christmas Tree lighting on Tracy Plaza and conclude with fireworks.