Jamestown Pride Fest to take place Saturday, June 12th in Downtown Jamestown

The Jamestown Pride Planning Group has announced the Jamestown Pride Fest will be take place Saturday, June 12th. The LGBTQIA+ community has historically celebrated Pride in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots that took place in June 1969.

Pride Coordinator Sheridan Smith said with last year’s Pride canceled due to the Pandemic they weren’t sure what was even going to be possible for this year until a few months ago, “So, one month out this has been just a very big undertaking to get done as quickly as we have. And now that we finally have the permits, I can tell you that Pride is happening at the Jamestown Public Market and another location just off the Public Market.”

Smith said the day will start at 9:30 a.m. with a Pride Flag Raising ceremony on Tracy Plaza with Mayor Eddie Sundquist.

Pride Programming and Event Chair Rudi Andalora said the Wintergarden Plaza will feature a safe space which is based off what the Pride Fest in Columbus, Ohio had done, “Where I witnessed lots of community organizations come together in a very unified, diverse manner. And a way to have the organization speak with the public directly in terms of support and likeness and things that one needs to know about their community.”

Activities at the Wintergarden Plaza will also include a free yoga and Zumba class. There also will be live music by local group, Ion Sky.

The Pride Fest will be capped off with a free performance by RuPaul’s Drag Race Star and Jamestown native Pandora Boxx at the Wintergarden Plaza.

Organizers said masks and social distancing will be required at the event.

Details about Jamestown Pride can be found on their Facebook page at facebook.com/JamestownPride