Jamestown Pride Holding Community Meeting Tonight To Plan Pride Events

The Jamestown Pride Planning Committee will host the first of two Community Meetings tonight to plan the 2024 Jamestown Pride events.

The meeting will be held from 6:30–8:00 p.m. at the Mental Health Association, Door 14 in the rear of the Gateway Building, 31 Water Street Suite 7.

The committee will discuss current plans in progress and look for input and help to guarantee a successful event. There will be opportunities for discussion, to volunteer and to sign up to be a vendor. Refreshments will be served.

To join the meeting via Zoom, visit Jamestown Pride’s Facebook page, at Facebook.com/JamestownPride

Pride Month will kick off Saturday, June 1 at 10:00 a.m. with a flag-raising in Downtown Jamestown. The event will include speakers and voter registration as part of the “Vote with PRIDE” campaign.

The 2024 Jamestown Pride Festival will be held Saturday, June 8 in downtown Jamestown in cooperation with the Jamestown Public Market. Events will start at 10:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day and into the evening.

All non-profit/community organizations and local businesses/vendors are invited to apply to participate. Planners are also looking for food trucks and food vendors to sell from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local artists and craftspeople from the queer community and the greater Jamestown community are welcome, as well as community-based organizations interested in reaching out to the queer and larger community.

Vendor applications can be found at Facebook.com/JamestownPride or https://bit.ly/JPrideVendor. For more information, email info@jamestownpride.com. Applications are accepted through the end of April.

Those interested in volunteering to help at the events can also email info@jamestownpride.com.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Evergreen Health. Any business, individual or non-profit is welcome to sponsor Jamestown Pride. To learn more, reach out to info@jamestownpride.com.

The second Community Meeting is Thursday, May 9, 6:30 p.m., again at the Mental Health Association.

Learn more at JamestownPride.org and Jamestown Pride’s Facebook page Facebook.com/JamestownPride.