Jamestown Public Market Starts Its Season June 10

The Jamestown Public Market begins its season this Saturday, June 10.

The market will take place along West Third Street between Cherry and North Main Streets in downtown Jamestown from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays now through October.

This season, there will be up to 28 vendors per week, with returning ‘anchor’ vendors such as Abers Acres; Scott’s Farm and Greenhouse; Sunshine Honey; and Barbara’s Special Teas.

New vendors this year include Snowbelt Gardens, offering locally grown mushrooms and CBD products; Good Intentions, with hand-crafted tea blends and candles; and Sazon Colombiano, the market’s first prepared food vendor, offering authentic Colombian empanadas, arepas, and other staples as part of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s ‘Migrant Support’ initiative.

The SPROUTs program will be returning once again to market this season thanks to support from Novel Destination. Under the program, children of all ages can visit the Orange Tent to participate in an agriculture, nutrition, or community focused activity. Upon completion of the activity, each child will receive a $2 SPROUTs buck they can spend on fresh fruits and vegetables from any vendor.

The opening day SPROUTs activity will be a Drag Queen Storytime during the Jamestown Pride Festival. Children can also participate in a “chalk walk.”

The Public Market accepts cash, cards, SNAP, the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, Veggie Rx, and Double Up Food Bucks.

Double Up Food Bucks is a national model for healthy food incentive programs that provides individuals and families who use SNAP benefits with a dollar-for-dollar match that encourages the purchase of healthy, locally grown fruits and vegetables.

For more information, visit jtownpublicmarket.org