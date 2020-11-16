Jamestown Public Schools Announces Sixth COVID-19 Case, Details on Distance Learning Plan After Holiday Breaks

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public Schools reported on Saturday that another student has tested positive for COVID-19.

This time, the student was from Persell Middle School. The student last attended school on Monday, November 9. The district also said it is following all guidelines from the County Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and the Health Department has advised that no in-school contact tracing will be required. Out-of-school close contacts are being notified and appropriate steps are being taken.

It was the sixth case to be reported out of the school district during the past week. There were also two cases involving students from Fletcher Elementary School, one case involving an off-site student from Bush School, a case involving a high school teacher, and also a case involve another school staff member, though the location and building was not disclosed.

Jamestown Public Schools also announced on Friday that it is taking proactive and preventive measures to help lessen the community spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season. All schools will shift to fully remote learning for one week after Thanksgiving Break from November 30 to December 4. After returning to the hybrid schedule from December 7 through 22, the district plans a second week of remote learning following Winter Recess from January 4 through 8.

School superintendent Kevin Whitaker says the district wants to ensure the health and safety of students, staff and community by providing additional time at home in hopes of keeping a COVID-19 surge from happening in the schools.

He also said that if cases remain generally low in the school district, senior high students could begin returning to in-school learning in December.

For more information, please visit www.jpsny.org/reopening.