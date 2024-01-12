Jamestown Public Schools Being Sued Following Student Injury In A Gym Class

The mother of a student who was injured during a gym class activity is suing Jamestown Public Schools.

The filing in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court by Attorney Carey Beyer, who is representing Lindsey Bloomberg, is seeking a restraining order to preserve possible evidence in the case.

According to the lawsuit, the student “suffered a significant traumatic brain injury when she was struck in the head by a falling student while being made to engage in an unsafe “trust fall” style activity by her teacher, Scott Shawley, as part of her physical education class” at Jamestown High School on November 2, 2023.

According to a November 9, 2023 story by WKBW in Buffalo, Bloomberg claimed that students were told by the teacher they would lose grade points if they did not take part in the activity.

The lawsuit also says that the student “has been forced to undergo emergent brain surgery and has been confined to hospitals for an extended period of time. Due to the nature, and severity of her injuries, C.S. has been limited in her ability to aid or participate in the investigation in this matter.”

WRFA has reached out to Jamestown Public Schools for comment.