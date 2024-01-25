Jamestown Public Schools Students To Get April 8 Off For Eclipse

Jamestown Public School students will get the day off to watch the eclipse on April 8.

The Jamestown School Board voted to add a Superintendent’s Conference Day to the schedule for April 8.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the decision came out of the County’s concern about having traffic on the roads that day, “In discussion with other superintendents, many have chosen to transition to either a superintendent’s conference day or it was an already existing vacation day at the end of that spring break. So, in order to help out with that and make sure our kids are off the sidewalks and streets that afternoon when the eclipse happens, we’re transitioning to an adults-only day so that kids won’t be in that situation.”

The eclipse is scheduled to begin at 2:04 p.m., reach totality at 3:18 p.m., and end by 4:31 p.m.

Whitaker said eclipse glasses will be provided to students and staff prior to the spring break to be used for the solar event.