Jamestown Public Schools To Read ‘Because of Winn-Dixie’

Jamestown Public Schools students will read “Because of Winn-Dixie” as part of a national literacy program.

The “One District, One Book” program will start Monday when all elementary students and fifth graders at Jefferson Middle school will bring home a copy of the book by Kate DiCamillo to start reading it with families and class.

The book tells the story of a young girl, Opal, who befriends a dog named Winn-Dixie. Each school nominated titles that were available in both English and Spanish and then all staff and families voted from that list of nominations.

This is the third straight year JPS will take part in the program, which is made possible by non-profit Read to Them. It is designed to strengthen the educational connection between home and school.

Bush Elementary School Principal Kate Benson said that parents and guardians reading with a child sends an important message that reading is worthwhile, “It helps develop a love of reading that will last a lifetime and also help our children develop vocabulary, listening, language, thinking, and life skills.”

In school, students will take part in assemblies, answer trivia questions, and engage in creative extension activities. The district is also partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society who will have staff visiting classrooms to speak to students about the work they do for animals in the region. Elementary and middle school students across JPS will also be accepting donations for the society’s “Pennies for Paws” campaign.

A reading schedule will be provided to students ahead of May 13. Recordings by special guest readers will be made available on the Jamestown Public Schools Facebook page.