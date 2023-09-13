Jamestown Public Schools Welcomes Rhonda Frank As New Superintendent’s Secretary, District Clerk to School Board

Jamestown Public Schools recently welcomed Rhonda Frank to serve as the Superintendent’s Secretary and District Clerk to the Board of Education.

Frank succeeds Jaunita Walter, who retired in August after seven years supporting the superintendent and board.

Frank joins the district after spending 20 years as a Technical Assistant, Office Manager, and Secretary to the President at Summit Wealth Management in Jamestown. She also served in support roles to the Chief Administrative Officer of Jobs Chautauqua and Secretary to the CEO and President at the Florida Air Academy in Melbourne, Florida.

A native of Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania, Frank has lived in Jamestown for 25 years. She has two children, Shine and Ash, who are both Jamestown High School graduates and have both gotten their undergraduate degrees at New York State universities.