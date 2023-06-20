Jamestown Renaissance Corporation Promotes Frank Besse to Executive Director

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation has announced the promotion of Frank Besse to Executive Director.

In his new role, Besse will lead the organization in its ongoing efforts to revitalize and enhance Jamestown’s economic, residential, and cultural landscape, ensuring a thriving community for residents and visitors alike.

Before being appointed Executive Director, Besse served as the Urban Core Director for the JRC, where he focused on supporting downtown businesses and buildings.

As Executive Director, Besse will oversee all aspects of the JRC’s operations, including strategic planning, program development, community engagement, and resource management. He will work closely with the board, staff, and partners to execute the organization’s vision and drive forward its mission of revitalizing Jamestown.