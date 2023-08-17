Jamestown Renaissance Corporation Wants Your Thoughts on Downtown Jamestown

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation is asking for your thoughts on downtown Jamestown.

JRC Executive Director Frank Besse said JRC is partnering with Main Street America, which is a non-profit that works with communities across the country to improve their downtown districts, “They have created this survey and kind of customized it a little bit for Jamestown but they use this kind of template in community across the country to get information from folks before they (Main Street America) come into a community. So, we will have Main Street America staff here September 19 and 20 doing some downtown tours, talking with stakeholders, and kind of putting together some ideas to implement in the next three to five years for JRC and our partners.”

Besse said the survey is part of Main Street America’s data gathering process that also will look at market data, real estate, and businesses.

He said the company will then deliver recommendations to the JRC, “What are some actions, what are some tools to implement as far as maybe getting into different support for entrepreneurs, maybe real estate development. It’s kind of cast a pretty wide net of the things that they recommend, but they are based on what we do here or don’t do. They’re going to make recommendations of things for the JRC and the people we work with to make happen.”

Besse said the survey results will be shared publicly and in collaboration with other partners like the City of Jamestown, Chamber of Commerce, and others.

The survey can be found online at jamestownrenaissance.org