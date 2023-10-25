Jamestown School Board Approves 0% Tax Impact, $126 Million Capital Improvement Project

The Jamestown School Board has approved a no-tax impact, five-year, $126 million dollar Capital Improvement Project.

The project will be presented to community members for a vote on Tuesday, December 12.

The project will have no local tax impact to district taxpayers as Jamestown Public Schools is reimbursed by the New York State at a rate of 98% for capital projects and has saved the remaining 2% needed to fund the local share over the last several fiscal years.

This second five-year project is part of a 10-year plan to improve the district’s school buildings following a 2019 Building Condition Survey. The project will modernize classrooms and student spaces, improve safety and security, and maintain the community’s investment in district school buildings.

Each building across the district will have continued technology upgrades that will provide important safety and security infrastructure. More information on the project can be found at jpsny.org/capitalproject.

A public hearing on the Capital Improvement Project will take place at 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, December 5 in the Board Room of the Administration Building at 197 Martin Road.

The vote for the Capital Improvement Project will take place for registered voters on Tuesday, December 12 from noon to 9 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School and Washington Middle School.

Community members with questions on registering to vote may contact JPS District Clerk Rhonda Frank at 716-483-4420 or email her at rhonda.k.frank@jpsny.org.