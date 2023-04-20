Jamestown School Board Approves $101 Million Budget With No Tax Levy Increase

The Jamestown School Board has approved the $101,475,987 2023-24 School year budget that includes no tax levy increase.

The biggest increase in revenues came in a $9.5 million increase in State Foundation aid.

Finance and Budget Director Brittnay Spry said total state aid funding is $83,706,514, which is 82% of all revenues received by the district.

She said since the foundation aid proposed to be received by Jamestown represents a 10% increase in aid received, the state requires the district to put together a plan on how the increase in aid would be used, present it and get feedback from the community; and then submit it to the state in July.

Spry said the new paraprofessional positions created for the 2022-23 budget as well as the new positions proposed in this budget make up the bulk of the Foundation Aid Plan, “We are proposing creating Student Support Centers to address literacy and math. We are addressing learning loss through our student through our students. We are providing access to a school based health center, addressing infrastructure needs across the buildings, providing student support for social-emotional needs, we’re using that for annual and inflationary increases, providing supports for other district-wide needs, as well as continuing operations and programming district wide.”

Spry said the Foundation Aid plan is available on the district’s website at jpsny.org.

A public hearing on the budget is now scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 at Jefferson Middle School’s auditorium.

The public will then go to the polls between 12:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 16 to vote on the budget, a proposition on funding a new Capital Improvement Reserve Fund with up to $5 million, as well as voting for three school board members.