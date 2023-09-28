Jamestown School Board To Discuss Next Round of Capital Improvement Projects

The Jamestown School Board will be discussing future Capital Improvement Projects for the district over the next few months.

Young and Wright Architectural Associate Alyssa Catlin presented to the board on the possible scope and costs of projects. She said the three goals for Capital projects are to modernize classroom and student spaces; enhance safety, security and technology; and protect the district’s investment in facilities and perform essential maintenance.

Catlin said the financial goal was no tax impact for district residents.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the school board will define the scope of projects next, “We heard today that it could be as small as $100 million, as large as $154 million, and where does the board want to place that? Once that occurs, we would go out for a vote for approval from our constituents in December of this year, so we really only have a few months to make that decision.”

Whitaker said the vote would be held in December versus the typical May vote due to the district wanting to not have a “huge gap” in the construction process.

A public vote on the Capital Improvement Project would be set for Tuesday, December 12, 2023.