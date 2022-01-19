Jamestown School Board to Vote February 1 on New Mascot, Logo

The Jamestown School Board will vote at its February 1st meeting on the new mascot and logo for Jamestown High School.

Board President Paul Abbott said he will present a resolution to accept the proposed change of the mascot to the “big cat” that was presented to the board at its December 7th meeting.

Board member and Mascot Committee Member Joe Pawelski said it was a long process to get to this point, “As it’s been said a hundred times before, we went way back and that was the original mascot years ago. So we thought if we could upgrade it a little bit it would be good to go and that’s what we did.”

Board Member Pat Slagle said he really liked the recommendation because of the “big cat’s” place in the school’s history, “You know, a lot of comments I’ve received, people are like, ‘What’s a cat have to do with Red Raiders?’ and I explained that it’s the original mascot and it’s unique cause it’s kind of odd. I think it’s like the Tarp Skunks. You know, Randy Anderson was on the committee and he said the same thing about the Tarp Skunks. You had to explain it and people thought, ‘Oh, it’s pretty cool,’ and they kind of attached themselves to it. So I hope the same thing happens here.”

The proposed mascot can be viewed and public comment submitted on the District’s website at: https://www.jpsny.org/jhsmascot.