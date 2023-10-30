Jamestown Woman Charged In Shooting

A Jamestown woman has been arrested following a domestic assault shooting Saturday night.

Jamestown Police report officers responded to an address on the city’s Westside for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man inside of the residence who had been shot in the chest. Following an investigation, officers arrested 55-year old Lesean Johnson in the incident. Officers also found the gun that was used at the scene.

Johnson is being held in the city jail pending arraignment on charges of 1st Degree Assault and 2nd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.