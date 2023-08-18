Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Charges

A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking charges in U.S. District Court.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 26-year old Jasmin Osteen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan Cantil and Douglas Penrose, who are handling the case, stated that between August and October 2020, Osteen conspired with others to coerce two 17-year-old minors to engage in commercial sex acts. Osteen transported the minor victims to a hotel in Buffalo, where they were supplied with alcohol and drugs. Osteen then contacted various clients, who each engaged in commercial sex acts with minor victims. Osteen utilized Facebook to arrange for the commercial sex acts, and then received a majority of the proceeds.

Osteen is scheduled to be sentenced December 19, 2023.