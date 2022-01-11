JCC Alumni Association Postpones Alumni Mystery Event

The Jamestown Community College Alumni Association has postponed its Alumni Mystery Event due to the COVID surge.

The program was scheduled for January 28 and 29. Organizers said ticket holders should expect the alumni relations office to contact them with more information.

Traditionally held the last weekend in January, the mystery series is a significant fundraiser for the association. Proceeds benefit various scholarships and are distributed through the JCC Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. This year’s event theme is “Mystery in the Operating Room.”

The group intends to re-evaluate conditions in February.